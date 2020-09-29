Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi-NCR among top 10 global trips market, says Uber

Delhi-NCR among top 10 global trips market, says Uber

Delhi is the only Indian city to have made it to the top 10, highlighting its strategic importance in Uber’s global portfolio, with residents taking more than one million rides each week, a statement from Uber said.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 06:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A nationwide lockdown was imposed at the end of March by the government and like many other businesses, cab companies like Uber and Ola saw a major impact on their business. (HT Photo)

Ride hailing platform Uber has said Delhi-NCR ranked among its top 10 markets globally based on the number of trips taken in the month of September.

Delhi is the only Indian city to have made it to the top 10, highlighting its strategic importance in Uber’s global portfolio, with residents taking more than one million rides each week, a statement from Uber said.

“As Delhi residents resume travel after the lengthy lockdown, Uber data reveals that cars have emerged as the most preferred mode of commuting, followed closely by low cost products such as Auto and Moto,” it added. There has also been an increase in longer distance trips, with the busiest hours weekly being 8AM - 10AM. Also, Mondays and Fridays are the busiest days of the week for drivers, the statement said.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed at the end of March by the government and like many other businesses, cab companies like Uber and Ola saw a major impact on their business. With the lockdown being lifted in phases, these cab aggregators have seen gradual resumption in business.

According to news agency PTI, Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh said they are thrilled to see Delhi as one of Uber’s top 10 global markets in terms of number of trips in the month of September, which underscores India’s important role as a contributor to Uber’s business growth.

Earlier this month, Uber had said its affordable Uber Auto service was recovering briskly with cities like Delhi rebounding to almost 80% of pre-Covid levels, followed by Jaipur and Chandigarh recovering to 50%.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones
Sep 29, 2020 01:00 IST
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
Sep 29, 2020 03:12 IST
India’s fiscal federalism crisis is not the pandemic’s creation
Sep 29, 2020 05:04 IST
BJP plans farm outreach to counter Oppn’s drive
Sep 29, 2020 02:41 IST

latest news

Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway blocked after landslide in Solan
Sep 29, 2020 07:32 IST
Police departments across US report 911 outage, some restored
Sep 29, 2020 07:28 IST
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli off to his worst start in IPL
Sep 29, 2020 07:27 IST
Tesla is trying to mine its own lithium after dropping M&A plan
Sep 29, 2020 07:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.