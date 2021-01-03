Sections
Delhi-NCR receives early morning showers for second day in a row

Delhi-NCR receives early morning showers for second day in a row

IMD had said on Friday that parts of northwest and adjoining central India will experience a wet spell which will lead to a light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over Western Himalayan region between January 4 and January 6.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 07:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This is the second day in a row that Delhi has received rainfall in the early hours of the morning. The city had received rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday. (PTI)

Delhi and areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) received scattered rainfall early on Sunday. The region had received morning showers on Saturday as well which led to a drop in temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday had predicted that parts of Delhi-NCR will receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over some parts of South-Delhi (Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughlakabad), Gohana, Ganaur, Panipat, Sohna, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Nuh (Haryana), Nagaur, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Alwar, Dausa, Mehndipur (Rajasthan), Khataoli, Dadri, Noida, Chapraula, Ghaziabad and Aligarh… during the next 2 hours,” the weather agency tweeted.

Jattari, Badayun, Atrauli, Siyana, Loni-Dehat, Modinagar, Hindon-AF station, Najafgarh, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Etah, Kashganj, Amroha, Moradabad, Bhajoi, Chandausi, Iglas, Deeg, Agra, Mathura, Hathras and Narora (UP) are also expected to receive light to moderate amounts of rainfall, according to the IMD.

This is the second day in a row that Delhi has received rainfall in the early hours of the morning. The city had received rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday. IMD had said on Friday that parts of northwest and adjoining central India will experience a wet spell which will lead to a light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over Western Himalayan region between January 4 and January 6.



The minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR rose to 7°C on Saturday due to cloud cover. The weather agency has predicted that several parts of Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will experience cold day conditions between January 3 to January 4. It also warned that parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will experience cold wave conditions around the same time.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are prevailing over many parts of plains of northwest India and adjoining central India. These are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan during next 24 hours and abate thereafter,” IMD had said on Friday.

IMD also predicted that Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh will wake up to dense fog between January 3 and January 5.

