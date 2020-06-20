Sections
Delhi-NCR witnesses thunderstorm with rain, gusty winds, predicts IMD

The southwest monsoon is unlikely to progress further till June 21, however, conditions may become favourable for its advancement in Delhi and Haryana around June 25, said IMD on Friday.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 05:49 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

People walk under umbrellas amid rain showers, near Jama Masjid in New Delhi on May 31, 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Thunderstorm accompanied with rain and gusty winds upto 30-50 kmph would occur over entire Delhi and adjoining NCR during the next two hours (04:20 a.m. onwards), as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“20.06.2020; 0420 IST - Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Meham, Bhiwani, Rohtak, entire Delhi and adjoining NCR (Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gr Noida) during next 2 hours,” said IMD in a tweet.

