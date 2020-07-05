Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi-NCR wake up to heavy rain, thunderstorm

Delhi-NCR wake up to heavy rain, thunderstorm

“Thunderstorm with a heavy spell of rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH most likely to continue over and adjoining areas Delhi,” Indian Meteorological Department tweeted.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 06:42 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

A pedestrian is seen holding an umbrella during rain, near India Gate, Rajpath, in New Delhi in January 2020. (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo )

Heavy rainfall, lightning and thunderstorm hit the national capital on the early hours of Sunday bringing some respite from sweltering weather.

“Thunderstorm with a heavy spell of rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH most likely to continue over and adjoining areas Delhi,” Indian Meteorological Department tweeted.

Earlier today, the IMD had tweeted: “Thunderstorm with heavy rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi, Hansi, Narwana, Kaithal, Hissar, Jind, Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Baraut, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Gurugram, Manesar, Rewari, Bhiwari, Narnaul, Meerut, Hapur, Nuh, Palwal, Noida, Gr. Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bulandshahar during the next 2 hours.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Personal agenda: “I can cook, sing and I’m a good mime,” reveals cricketer Ajinkya Rahane
Jul 05, 2020 06:44 IST
Delhi-NCR wake up to heavy rain, thunderstorm
Jul 05, 2020 06:42 IST
Double, double toil and trouble
Jul 05, 2020 06:41 IST
Last date for filing income tax returns extended to November 30
Jul 05, 2020 06:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.