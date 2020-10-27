Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police arrest three associates of gangster Neeraj Bawana after shootout

Delhi Police arrest three associates of gangster Neeraj Bawana after shootout

The shootout took place early morning on Tuesday at Karala in outer Delhi after Delhi Police’s Special Cell received a tip-off about the trio

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 11:07 IST

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational photo.

In an early morning shootout, Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested three men, who are allegedly associated with gangster Niraj Bawana.

Police said the men are involved in multiple extortion cases and had recently opened fire at the house of a businessman in Model Town.

Sanjeev Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Special Cell, Delhi Police, said the arrested men have been identified as Manish Dabas, Deepak Katiya and Prince.

The shootout took place early morning on Tuesday at Karala in outer Delhi after Delhi Police’s Special Cell received a tip-off about the trio.

“Our team intercepted the trio. They opened fire, when they were asked to surrender. Our team retaliated and both Dabas and Katiya sustained bullet injuries in their legs. Later, they were overpowered and arrested,” Yadav said.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Oct 27, 2020 12:17 IST
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
Oct 27, 2020 12:11 IST
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
Oct 27, 2020 12:13 IST

latest news

Scientists find water on sunlit surface of Moon
Oct 27, 2020 12:13 IST
Iran summons French diplomat over alleged insult against Prophet Mohammad
Oct 27, 2020 12:10 IST
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Oct 27, 2020 12:17 IST
I-T dept busts Rs 500-cr racket of fake bills operating from several states
Oct 27, 2020 12:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.