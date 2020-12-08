Delhi Police arrest two drug smugglers, bust international cartel

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an international drug cartel with the arrest of two men, a BBA graduate and a BCom graduate, who would smuggle in narcotic substances from the US through international courier services and supply them in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country. Police confiscated at least 600 grams of narcotic substances, including marijuana and Tetrahydrocannabinol, from them, senior police officials said.

Police identified the two arrested men as Avinash Jain, a BBA graduate, and his friend Shashank Gupta, a BCom graduate, both residents of Delhi. Police said they frisked the men after arresting them and confiscated 450 grams of imported marijuana, 100 grams of a toffee containing Tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that can be consumed by smoking, and 50 grams of hash. The police also confiscated four mobile phones and a Honda City car the men used for procurement and transportation of drugs.

Additional commissioner of police, crime, Shibesh Singh said they arrested the men following information that some persons involved in the illegal import of drugs from USA using the dark web, would come to Vasant Kunj to supply drugs to one of their contacts. The police laid a trap and arrested both the men, Singh said.

During interrogation, the two men told police that they had imported the confiscated narcotic substances from the USA through the dark web. “They said that as the new year is approaching, the demand for imported contraband is high in Delhi and NCR. They said they paid in advance through cryptocurrency, mainly Bitcoins, through a blockchain wallet. Once the payment is made to the supplier, they dispatch the parcel through an international courier service. A courier agency delivered the parcel to the place of destination after customs clearance,” the additional commissioner said.

Singh said that further probe revealed that the accused persons were supplying the drugs to only verified customers. “They fixed all the deals through applications like WhatsApp, Imo, Instagram, Wickr, FaceTime, etc. They sold weed in Delhi for ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per gram and the toffee containing Tetrahydrocannabinol ₹100-500. They said they sold 50 grams of hash for ₹50,000,” the officer said.