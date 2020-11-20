Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police arrests member of ‘Fantastic Four’ group for cheating Rs 29 crore under DDA’s land pooling scheme

Delhi Police arrests member of ‘Fantastic Four’ group for cheating Rs 29 crore under DDA’s land pooling scheme

The group is accused of misappropriating funds in the name of government housing policy by luring victims of fruitful returns.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 17:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DDA’s land pooling scheme is used by various builders, promoters and individuals to con the innocent buyers. (File photo)

Delhi Police on Friday arrested Lokesh Gidwani, a member of the ‘Fantastic Four’ group that is involved in duping home buyers under the false claim of land pooling policy of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The group is accused of scamming over Rs 29 crore of around 250 investors.

The group is accused of misappropriating funds in the name of government housing policy by luring victims of fruitful returns.

According to DDA, no individual entity is authorized to advertise, market, book or sell or invite purchase any plot or flat for any project in the name of land pooling without registration of the project under Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. On the website, DDA also claims that it has not issued any license or approval to any housing project under the land pooling policy as of date.

DDA’s land pooling policy came as a measure to build and provide sufficient houses through proper urban planning for Delhi-NCR. This scheme is used by various builders, promoters and individuals to con the innocent buyers. DDA has numerous times come with cautionary warnings to alert the citizens about societies, developers, companies and promoters that float misleading advertisements about the housing scheme.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Nov 20, 2020 16:46 IST
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 15:23 IST
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Nov 20, 2020 17:01 IST
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Nov 20, 2020 15:10 IST

latest news

Delhi Police arrests one for cheating Rs 29 crore under DDA’s scheme
Nov 20, 2020 17:09 IST
CAG to be external auditor of IPU, Geneva for 3 years
Nov 20, 2020 17:08 IST
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
Nov 20, 2020 17:10 IST
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Goa on private visit
Nov 20, 2020 17:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.