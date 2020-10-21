Delhi Police cop educates underprivileged kids under open sky school

Delhi Police constable Than Singh is also teaching the underprivileged kids to main hygiene and social distancing to stay safe during the pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)

Sitting under the open sky, with books in their hands and the yearning to learn, dozens of young children throng the school, run on rug covered flooring. Here’s where Than Singh, a Delhi police constable, takes to the board to write the topic of the day, and thus begins the learning process.

At the Sai Temple compound inside Red Fort parking area, this open sky school has been run by Singh, since 2016. Catering to kids of labourers, who work in neighbourhood areas, this school is Singh’s way to serve the society.

The school also provides kids with stationery, and even sweaters in winter.

“I don’t want these young kids to get into bad company — betting, gambling or drugs. Nor do I want them to become rag pickers and collect bottles from the streets. I want them to study and achieve something in life,” says Singh.

A resident of Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, this cop truly understands the value of education, and the meaning of the right to education that he wants every child to have. Hence, he manages funds for the school from generous donors, and people who willingly lend a helping hand. “We provide the kids with notebooks, stationery, and even sweaters in winter. Basically, we provide anything that can make their life better,” adds Singh, who is a father to two kids, and feels “pleasure in devoting time to teach young children”. In this endeavour, he is joined by another tutor, Ankita Sharma.

Their school, which had to shut down due to the lockdown since most labourers had gone back to their villages, has recently restarted. Singh explains, “Around 25-30 kids are dropped here by their parents everyday! These kids don’t have mobile phones, so can’t attend online classes, and hence I reopened the school. We teach them from 5.30pm to 7pm. Amid the pandemic, we have been ensuring that they maintain social distancing, as per safety requirements. I’m also trying to teach them about sanitisation and providing them masks, so that they stay safe and propagate the significance of masks to their parents back home as well.”

