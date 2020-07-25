Delhi Police files chargesheet against Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case

Sections
The chargesheet, filed in Delhi’s Patiala House court today, said that Imam openly defied the Constitution of India and called it a “fascist” document.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 18:22 IST

Police said that he is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of the community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to the sovereignty and the integrity of the nation. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

A chargesheet was filed against JNU student Sharjeel Imam by the Delhi Police on Saturday in connection with a case related to his alleged inflammatory speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at several places.

According to the police, the chargesheet has been filed under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act including sedition, promoting enmity between groups, and spreading rumors, etc.

Police said that he is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of the community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to the sovereignty and the integrity of the nation.



“In the garb of protesting against the CAA 2019, he exhorted people of a particular community to block the highways leading to the major cities and resort to ‘Chakka Jam’, thereby disrupting normal life,” the Delhi Police said in the chargesheet.

“He also openly defied the Constitution and called it a ‘fascist’ document. In the name of opposing the CAA, he also openly propagated blocking the ‘chicken neck’ connecting the mainland-India with the northeast,” it added.

Imam is being probed for his alleged inflammatory speech at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 and subsequently on January 16 at Aligarh Muslim University, where he allegedly threatened to “cut off” Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India. He is currently lodged at Guwahati Central Jail.

The police had earlier submitted before the court that after his speech on December 13, widespread arson and violence took place in various parts of Delhi and that several protest sites emerged after his January 16 speech.

Earlier, a Delhi court granted an extension of 90 days to the Delhi Police to conclude the investigation and file a chargesheet in the case.

