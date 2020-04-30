Delhi Police officer at Amar Colony station tests positive for Covid

A Delhi Police sub-inspector from the Amar Colony police station who was posted at Okhla Mandi has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He has been sent to a quarantine facility on Thursday. Three constables, who were also deployed there, had tested positive for the virus in the last four or five days, taking the total number of infected personnel from the police station to four, so far.

With the four cases, the total number of Delhi Police personnel infected with the virus rose to 36. Five of them have already recovered and got discharged from the quarantine facilities they were admitted to. The five included three constables from the Chandni Mahal police station, one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from the traffic police unit and his batch mate, who was deployed at the AIIMS Trauma Centre police post.

On Thursday, the ASI from the police post was welcome with flowers by his colleagues at the Safdarjung Enclave police station, where he is posted with.