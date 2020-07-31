Sections
Delhi Police prohibits flying of UAVs, hot air balloons till Independence Day

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 16:00 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The order shall remain in force for a period of 16 days from Friday till August 15, the police said. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Friday issued an order prohibiting the flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like UAVs, paragliders, and hot air balloons in the national capital till August 15 citing security reasons, officials said.

According to the order, it has been reported that certain criminals, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc.

Therefore, the Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” over Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order stated.



The copies of the orders should be affixed on the notice boards of the offices of all DCsP/Addl DCsP/ACsP, Tehsil, all police stations and offices of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Cantonment Board, it said.

