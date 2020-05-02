Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police receives over 700 calls since Friday for help during lockdown

Delhi Police receives over 700 calls since Friday for help during lockdown

So far, police have received 35,074 calls on helpline number 011-23469526 since the lockdown was announced on March 24, he said.

Updated: May 02, 2020 20:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Delhi Police and Traffic personnel screen commuters for identity cards and permits, at NH24 near Akshardham temple, during lockdown, in New Delhi, India. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Police has received over 700 calls, including 373 related to movement passes, since Friday afternoon on its 24x7 helpline number, an official said on Saturday.

So far, police have received 35,074 calls on helpline number 011-23469526 since the lockdown was announced on March 24, he said.

Between Friday 2 pm and Saturday 2 pm, they received a total of 709 calls, the official said, adding that 373 were related to movement passes.

Out of the 709 calls, 43 were from outside Delhi, which were referred to respective state helpline numbers.



Four other calls received were related to no food/money, which were forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
May 02, 2020 20:58 IST
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
May 02, 2020 20:14 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 20:27 IST
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
May 02, 2020 20:31 IST

latest news

India can conduct 1. 25 lakh Covid-19 tests a day, says ICMR official
May 02, 2020 21:06 IST
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online donations amid lockdown
May 02, 2020 21:00 IST
Alabama student names NASA’s first Mars helicopter
May 02, 2020 20:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 and all the latest news
May 02, 2020 20:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.