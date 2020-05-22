Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police cut aid for Covid-19 positive personnel from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000

Delhi Police cut aid for Covid-19 positive personnel from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000

Delhi Police personnel who get infected with the coronavirus while on duty will now get Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 1 lakh announced earlier as the number of infections have increased rapidly in the force.

Updated: May 22, 2020 09:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com |Edited by: Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Concerned over the rise in positive Covid-19 cases in the force, the Delhi Police has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for daily health monitoring of personnel to ensure timely prevention and protection from the virus. (HT File )

The Delhi Police has decided to cut the amount being given to its Covid-19 positive personnel by 90 per cent.

Those personnel who get infected with the coronavirus while on duty will now get Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 1 lakh announced earlier as the number of infections have increased rapidly in the force, officials said on Thursday, reports news agency PTI.

“A meeting was held recently and it was decided that the sanction amount should be reduced. A lot of policemen are getting infected with the virus and the amount has to be distributed equally in such cases. So a decision was taken to reduce the amount from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The force has also decided to increase the amount given to the kin of its personnel who dies of Covid-19 from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.



Delhi Police has reported one death from the disease so far – a 31-year-old constable posted at Bharat Nagar police station in north-west Delhi who died on May 5.

It issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) last week for daily health monitoring of personnel to ensure timely prevention and protection from the virus following the death of the constable.

According to the SOP, any police personnel feeling unwell, suffering from cough, sore throat, fever, breathlessness or any other symptoms “must immediately report” the same to the duty officer (DO) of the police station or unit where they are posted “by any means of communication”.

They said over 250 police personnel have been infected with the virus, as per the PTI report.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RBI extends moratorium on loans for another 3 months till August
May 22, 2020 11:04 IST
Rajasthan to operate buses on 55 routes in orange and green zones from Saturday
May 22, 2020 11:03 IST
Poco M2 Pro coming to India soon: Key features leak
May 22, 2020 11:03 IST
History, the significance of Eid al-Fitr, how it is celebrated
May 22, 2020 11:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.