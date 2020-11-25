Delhi Police refuse permission for farmers’ protest march, warn of legal action

Farmers raise slogans while blocking a rail track at Jandiala Guru railway station to protest against Centre's new farm laws, in Amritsar, Punjab, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that they have refused permission to farmers’ organisations to protest in Delhi on Thursday and Friday and that any such gathering in the national capital will attract legal action.

The protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana are scheduled to reach Delhi on Thursday via several highways for their two-day protest march named ‘Delhi Chalo’.

Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), who is also the Delhi Police spokesperson, said that all the requests received from various farmer organisations have been rejected and this has been communicated to them already.

Singhal said that two such requests were received by his office, and both were rejected. Jantar Mantar, which is the usual location for such large protests, is in the New Delhi district.

“Please co-operate with Delhi Police in ensuring no gathering in Delhi amid Coronavirus, failing which legal action will be taken,” Singhal said on Twitter.

In the past, the police have registered hundreds of cases against protesters who took to the streets without police permission during the pandemic. They were booked under the Indian Penal Code section pertaining to disobedience of an order by a public servant, as well as under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Haryana has already sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state in response to the march against the Centre’s new farm laws that liberalise the agriculture sector.