Delhi Police rejects AAP’s request to hold dharna outside Shah’s residence

Delhi News

On Saturday, Raghav Chadha has written a letter to Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police requesting for permission to hold a “peaceful demonstration” outside the residence of home minister Shah.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 10:57 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

AAP was planning to hold ‘dharna’ outside home minister Shah’s house on Sunday against alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). (ANI file photo)

The Delhi Police has rejected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s request for permission to hold a demonstration outside the residence of Union home minister Amit Shah in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP was planning to hold ‘dharna’ outside home minister Shah’s house on Sunday against alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

“...Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Hon’ble home minister of India. Your request has been considered but rejected. You are requested to co-operate with the Delhi Police,” the Delhi Police said in its reply.

“...all social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions/other gathering are prohibited up to 31.12.2020 throughout NCT of Delhi in order to prevent and control the outbreak of pandemic disease namely Covid-19,” the order said.

