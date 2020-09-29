Delhi Police returns Rs 21.50 lakh, gold, phones, vehicles in recovered property to the public

Between June 1 and September 17, 6,478 people were benefited because of this new initiative, called “case property disposal melas” that are being periodically organised at all the 15 police districts and other units. (Representational Photo)

Around Rs 21.50 lakh in cash, gold jewellery weighing around five kilograms (kg), 472 mobile phones, and close to 4,000 vehicles, including 146 auto-rickshaws, which were recovered stolen properties lying in malkhanas -- a room in a police station where stolen and other goods, including guns, are stored -- of the national capital’s police stations, were returned to their rightful owners during several “case property disposal melas” organised by the Delhi Police since June.

This is a new drive started to facilitate the public, who had lost their belongings to various property-related crimes such as snatching, robbery, dacoity, theft, and burglary, but were not able to collect them despite recoveries from criminals because of the prevailing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak that has led to the imposition of various restrictions, police officers said.

SN Shrivastava, commissioner, Delhi Police, tweeted about the drive and said the list includes Rs 21.43 lakh and approximately 5 kg gold jewellery.

Between June 1 and September 17, 6,478 people were benefited because of this new initiative, called “case property disposal melas” that are being periodically organised at all the 15 police districts and other units, where cases are registered and probed.

Officials said that thousands of such articles were lying in malkhanas following their recovery as case properties. The owners of the properties were not able to get them back because the procedure needed approval from courts concerned, whose functioning has become restricted because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“While the recovered stolen items were piling up in police stations, their owners were also facing difficulties in claiming them. As a result, we decided to pursue the matter in courts. We collected details of the finalised cases in bulk, presented them before courts and took permission for releasing these items. The case property disposal fairs are organised and the items are being returned to their rightful owners,” the officer said.

Among the 6,478 people benefited from the new scheme is Rajesh Kumar, an insurance advisor from south Delhi’s Khirki village, whose mobile phone was lost following a snatching incident in his neighbourhood on July 24.

“I was worried, as my mobile phone contained several office-related data that could have been misused. But I am thankful to the police because they not only recovered my stolen phone but also returned it in less than a month under their new scheme. The process is smooth and people-friendly. This initiative should continue,” said Kumar.

The list revealed that $120 US and £325 recovered stolen foreign currencies were also returned to the complainants, who had lost them.

Of the 3,996 recovered stolen vehicles, 3,418 were two-wheelers, followed by four-wheelers (432) and auto- rickshaws (146).

The list showed that 4.97 kg of gold jewellery items, five diamond jewellery and 113 silver jewellery items were returned to their rightful owners after they were recovered.

Besides, 472 mobile phones and 2,243 other articles such as laptops, electronic gadgets, and household items were also returned following the permission of courts, said an official, who did not want to be named.

So far, over a dozen melas have been organised in various police districts in the national capital, he added.