Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police sub-inspector runs over woman near Mayur Vihar, arrested

Delhi Police sub-inspector runs over woman near Mayur Vihar, arrested

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 13:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi Delhi

As the woman falls near a motorcycle rider, passersby stop to help her and the driver stops and then backs up. (HT file photo)

A policeman has been arrested for running over a woman with his car in east Delhi on Friday, according to news agency ANI.

The sub-inspector of Delhi Police, ANI reported, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The woman who was injured in the accident is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the news agency said.

ANI also tweeted footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) showing the car hitting the woman in a narrow lane and stopping.

As the woman falls near a motorcycle rider, passersby stop to help her and the driver stops and then backs up.



The driver restarts the car, runs over the woman and drags her along for a short distance while speeding away. As the car goes ahead, a few men can be seen trying to stop it.

The woman is seen lying on the road signalling for help as people then rush to her.

