Home / Delhi News / Delhi police sub inspector shoots woman in Alipur

Delhi police sub inspector shoots woman in Alipur

While the woman’s condition is stable, senior police officers said a search for the policeman is underway.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 05:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The officer knew the woman for the past year, police officers involved in the investigation said. (HT File Photo)

A Delhi police sub inspector shot a 34-year-old woman with whom he allegedly was in a relationship with, in outer Delhi’s Alipur on Sunday evening.

While the woman’s condition is stable, senior police officers said a search for the policeman is underway.

The officer knew the woman for the past year, police officers involved in the investigation said.

According to the police, information was received at Alipur police station around 5 pm from sub inspector Jaiveer, posted at Shahbad dairy police station that while he was driving on GT Road, he spotted a woman lying unconscious, injured on the roadside.



DCP (outer-north) Gaurav Sharma said, Jaiveer immediately shifted the woman to a near by hospital in his car.

“He told us that on their way to the hospital, the injured woman told him that she has been shot by a Delhi Police sub-inspector Sandeep Dahiya, who is currently posted at Lahori gate police station,” Sharma said.

“She said on Sunday afternoon she and Dahiya were out for a drive in his car when they had an argument after which he took out his pistol and shot her, the woman said,” the DCP said quoting SI Jaiveer.

“A case of attempt to murder and under other sections is being registered and search for Dahiya is on,” he said.

