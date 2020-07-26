Delhi Police to intensify patrolling, conduct verification drive ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi, India - August 14, 2019: Delhi police and paramilitary forces stand guard on the eve of Independence Day, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has directed officers to conduct a thorough verification drive across the city ahead of Independence Day, police said here on Sunday.

The police chief reviewed the security arrangement across the 15 police districts in the city in a meeting held via video-conferencing on Saturday, they said.

In view of the forthcoming Independence day, all the district DCPs have been asked to intensify patrolling in their areas and conduct door-to-door verification to ensure safety and security across the national capital to avoid any untoward incident, they police said.

Shrivastava laid emphasis on increasing police presence, intensive and coordinated checking at vulnerable points, verification of tenants and servants, sensitisation of cyber cafe owners, security guards, second-hand car dealers and mobile dealers among others in order to strengthen counter-terrorism measures, they said.

Even though hotels and guest houses aren’t operational due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the officers have been asked to stay vigilant. “In view of forthcoming Independence day, security arrangements across all the 15 police districts in the city were reviewed via video-conferencing. We have also collected intelligence inputs and are working on it accordingly. A thorough verification drive is being conducted at all places across the city to ensure the safety and security ahead of the big day,” a senior police officer said.

Besides, Independence Day security arrangements, issues concerning cybercrime were reviewed and redressal of public grievances was also discussed in the meeting, he said.

Shrivastava also rewarded personnel from West, Outer and Dwarka districts in recognition of exemplary outstanding work performed by them during the last few days.

Unlike every year, the Centre has asked all states to avoid large congregation, ensure social distancing and webcast Independence Day events as the novel coronavirus cases continue to spiral unabated.

Gearing up for Independence Day arrangements, a senior officer from the north district said police personnel have already been deployed and weapons training for over thousands of staff concluded.

The staff deputed in checking and frisking teams, which consist of 200 police personnel, have been strictly advised to ensure social distancing in the wake of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and use sanitisers after every checking and frisking, he said.

More electronic devices are being installed to avoid close contact during frisking. Over 300 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the Red Fort, where the Independence Day event is held every year, the officer added.

The event this year will consist of a guard of honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to the prime minister, unfurling of the national flag, the 21-gun salute, speech by the prime minister, singing of the national anthem and release of tricoloured balloons at the end.

In its advisory, the Home Ministry said it was imperative to follow certain preventive measures while organising various programmes or activities for the Independence Day celebrations amid the pandemic.

The measures include maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons and follow all Covid-19 guidelines issued by the ministries of health and home, it said.