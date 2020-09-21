Delhi Police tweets prohibiting protests lead to confusion about weddings and funerals

A series of tweets put out by the Delhi Police Monday created some confusion and panic among people as it gave the impression that gatherings for weddings and funerals were now prohibited in the national capital.

The confusion was cleared by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in the evening, when it issued a clarification that wedding gatherings of up to 50 persons and funerals gatherings of 20 persons were allowed till September 30, when the order will be further revised, taking into account the Covid-19 situation then.

Citing an order of the DDMA, the Delhi Police Monday morning said people cannot be allowed to hold demonstrations in the city till September 30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Amid protests against farm bills in the capital and elsewhere, the Delhi Police in a series of tweets informed people about the September 3 order of the DDMA which prohibits such activities.

“The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order dated 03/09/2020, “status quo” is required to be maintained with respect to prohibited/permitted activities in NCT of Delhi till 30/09/2020 (sic),” the Delhi Police tweeted.

“As such, all political, cultural and social gatherings in NCT of Delhi shall remain suspended till 30.09.2020 (sic),” it added.

A section of people mistook this to imply that wedding and funeral gatherings were also prohibited, a senior DDMA official said.

Delhi Congress leaders and workers marched towards Parliament on Monday to protest against the new farm bills. The protesters were stopped and detained by the police on RP Road, the party said.