Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months

Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months

Out of the children Seema Dhaka, who is now an assistant sub-inspector, traced, 56 are less than 14

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 08:45 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ASI Seema Dhaka. (Photo: Delhi Police)

A Delhi policewoman has been awarded an out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children over the last three months under a new initiative that promises quick promotions for constables and head constables for tracing such children. The initiative has been launched to encourage efforts to trace missing children.

Delhi police spokesperson Eish Singhal said Seema Dhaka was instrumental in tracing the 76 missing children from states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

“Dhaka traced these children since August 7 this year when police commissioner SN Shrivastava announced incentives for those tracing a large number of children,” said Singhal.

Singhal said out of the children Dhaka, who is now an assistant sub-inspector, traced, 56 are less than 14.



The Delhi police have traced 1,440 missing children since August 7 even as 1,222 were reported disappeared during this time.

According to the incentives announced, constables and head constables, who trace 50 or more missing children in 12 months, are eligible for the out-of-turn promotions.

In 2019, of 5,412 children reported missing, 61.64% of them were traced. This year, so far, the number of missing children is 3,507 while the recovery rate is 74.96%.

