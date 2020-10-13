Delhi: Pollution levels continue to dip, AQI ‘poor’ at 298

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker sprays water at a demolition site to control air-pollution, in New Delhi on October 11. (PTI)

The pollution levels over the national capital continued to worsen on Tuesday, as the air quality index (AQI) touched 298, or in the poor category .

Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB) data showed that the hourly average AQI at 7 am touched 298.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be very poor.

CPCB data for Delhi on Sunday and Monday showed the AQI of 216 and 261, respectively.

India Meteorological Department’s scientists attributed the accumulation of pollutants due to low-wind speed blowing over the national capital and a spike in stubble burning incidents the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.