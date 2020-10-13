Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Pollution levels continue to dip, AQI ‘poor’ at 298

Delhi: Pollution levels continue to dip, AQI ‘poor’ at 298

Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB) data showed that the hourly average AQI at 7 am touched 298. An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be very poor.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 08:31 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker sprays water at a demolition site to control air-pollution, in New Delhi on October 11. (PTI)

The pollution levels over the national capital continued to worsen on Tuesday, as the air quality index (AQI) touched 298, or in the poor category .

Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB) data showed that the hourly average AQI at 7 am touched 298.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be very poor.

Also read: Delhi’s air worsens as farm fires rage, wind speed stays low

CPCB data for Delhi on Sunday and Monday showed the AQI of 216 and 261, respectively.

India Meteorological Department’s scientists attributed the accumulation of pollutants due to low-wind speed blowing over the national capital and a spike in stubble burning incidents the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Oct 13, 2020 07:14 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
Oct 13, 2020 05:54 IST
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
Oct 13, 2020 07:35 IST
India, US too cautious with ‘elephant in room’ China: US official
Oct 13, 2020 08:25 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Steady decline in cases in Maharashtra, trend could reverse in festive season
Oct 13, 2020 08:49 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Normalcy only when second generation of Covid-19 vaccine is out,’ says Bill Gates and all the latest news
Oct 13, 2020 08:48 IST
This video of pages on a huge book is oddly satisfying to watch. Seen it?
Oct 13, 2020 08:44 IST
Mumbai power outage: Electricity restored in suburban areas after a wait of 15 hours
Oct 13, 2020 08:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.