Delhi: Pollution levels likely to dip today, reach moderate level

A worker operates an anti-smog gun at a demolition site to control air-pollution, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

The pollution levels in the national capital are likely to decrease on Monday after five days of poor air and reach the moderate zone, scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) said.

At 7 am on Monday, the average hourly air quality index (AQI), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was 232.

On Sunday, Delhi’s average AQI reading, as per the CPCB was 216, which was marginally better than Saturday’s 221.

On Sunday, Delhi received north-westerly winds, blowing at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour (kmph).

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), which is under the MoES, also predicted that a shift in Delhi’s surface wind direction would help improve the quality of air “marginally”.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Delhi’s east, with wind speeds up to 12 kmph and mainly clear skies on Monday,” said Safar.

On Tuesday, winds are expected to travel to Delhi from the south-east, while their speed is likely to remain similar and skies may stay mainly clear, according to the system.

The impact of crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana on Delhi’s air will be minimal on Monday and Tuesday.

Delhi received winds from the north-west that carried plumes of stubble burning smoke from the rural pockets of the two neighbouring states over the last two weeks following the onset of winter.