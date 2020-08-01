Delhi records 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, death toll nears 4,000

A boy wears a protective mask in the colors of the Indian national flag, leaves after offering Eid al-Adha prayer at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (AP)

Delhi on Saturday recorded another round of 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative tally recorded to 1,36,716. The national capital has 10,596 active cases as of Saturday out of which 5,660 people are being treated in home isolation, according to the health bulletin released by the government. With 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll has reached close to 4,000-mark at 3,989.

Out of the total infected, 1,22,131 have recovered, taking the recovery rate of national capital to 89.3 per cent.

A significant reduction in Delhi’s containment zone was also recorded after the authorities conducted a review. From over 700 restricted zones in July end, the containment zones have been reduced to 496, allowing activities prescribed under the Unlock 3 guidelines released by the ministry of home affairs.

As of Saturday, Delhi has conducted over 10 lakh tests, out of which 18,154 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate of cases to 6.1 per cent. Delhi has conducted 55,312 tests per million, according to the data released by the state government.

Delhi has 16,238 beds available for those infected by the coronavirus (Covid-19), out of which 4,320 are occupied by people, including those travelling to Delhi, by Vande Bharat Mission and Bubble flights initiatives started by the Centre.