Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi records 1,573 new coronavirus cases, recovery rate almost 80 per cent

Delhi records 1,573 new coronavirus cases, recovery rate almost 80 per cent

The city’s recovery rate has recorded an upward trend as a total of 89,968 people have recovered, discharged or migrated, pushing the recovery rate to 79.9 per cent.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 18:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker collects a swab sample from a child to test for coronavirus infection at Khajuri Khas in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

After recording 1,573 new cases of coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours on Sunday, Delhi’s cumulative tally reached 1,12,494. Total 37 deaths have been recorded, according to the state health bulletin released on Sunday evening.

The city’s recovery rate has recorded an upward trend as a total of 89,968 people have recovered, discharged or migrated, pushing the recovery rate to 79.9 per cent.

As of Sunday, the city has a surplus of beds vacant in hospitals and dedicated COVID care centres as over 18,000 beds are still available for treating coronavirus patients.

On Sunday, 9,443 RTPCR tests and 11,793 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital. The authorities have tested 7,89,853 people in Delhi so far.



On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date.

With increased testing and tracing of cases, the number of containment zones in Delhi has risen exponentially, especially in the last five days as the count of such areas has gone up by almost 200. As of Sunday, there are total 652 containment zones in Delhi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Help your children cope with pandemic stress with WHO’s guideline
Jul 12, 2020 19:36 IST
Growing Covid concern in Showbiz
Jul 12, 2020 19:31 IST
Cat wants to be pet and is gently letting her hooman know so. Watch
Jul 12, 2020 19:31 IST
Andhra’s Covid-19 tally past 29k-mark with record single-day spike of 1,933 cases
Jul 12, 2020 19:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.