Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark

The city’s recovery rate has showed signs of drastic improvement as it stood at 79 per cent on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) rests before the cremation of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,781 new coronavirus cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 1,10,921. The death toll in national capital rose to 3,334 after 34 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date.

In the last 24 hours, 2,998 people have recovered from the infection, discharged or migrated in Delhi.

The city’s recovery rate has showed signs of drastic improvement as it stood at 79 per cent on Saturday, after a total 87,692 people have been reported to have recovered from the infection.



Total 21,508 people have been tested in the last 24 hours, adding to total number of people tested by the authorities. Delhi has tested 7,68,617 people so far.

Delhi has seen an exponential rise in the areas demarcated as containment zones, as in the last four days the count of such zones has gone up from 458 to 639.

