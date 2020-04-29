Delhi records 125 new Covid-19 cases, 2 casualties after five days

Deserted view of Khan Market during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Delhi recorded 125 news cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 206 cases, the state’s health department said.

The national capital has now registered 3,439 cases of Covid-19 out of which 2,291 are active cases and 1,092 have recovered.

The number of infections in the country now stands at 31,787.

There were two casualties in the past 24 hours to take the death toll to 56. The casualties had been static for the last four days.

The Delhi government’s rate of testing is also going up daily. On Wednesday, it carried out 3,855 tests and the rate of testing is now at 2,338 per million of the population.

A total of 47,225 people have been tested so far out of which 3,439 have tested positive and 39,920 tested negative.

Earlier Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that only 3 out of 529 journalists, who have been screened for Covid-19 have tested positive for the virus.

The Delhi government which has designated 100 containment zones in the city to fight the pandemic, launched a website for all Covid-19 related updates and information on Tuesday.

Called DelhiFightsCorona.in, the website will act as a single-window with detailed lists and geo-locations of containment zones, testing facilities, ration shops, temporary relief centres and hunger relief centres of the Delhi government.