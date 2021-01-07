Delhi records 486 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate dips to 0.63 %

Delhi recorded 486 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 new fatalities on Thursday. These new cases resulted from the 77,522 tests conducted the previous day, including 43,347 RT-PCR tests and 34,175 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The positivity rate dipped to 0.63 per cent and the total number of cases climbed to 6,28,838. The death toll mounted to 10,644.

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 4,168 from 4,481 the previous day.

Delhi had recorded 654 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent. The national capital had recorded 442 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent.

From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23. However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months. On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded, 585 on January 1, 494 cases on January 2, 424 on January 3, 384 on January 4, and 442 cases on January 5.

India recorded 20,346 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total infection tally to 10,395,278, according to the health ministry. Total recoveries in the country crossed the 10-million mark and the national recovery rate went up to 96.36%, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45%.

