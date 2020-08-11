Sections
Delhi records 8 deaths due to Covid-19, lowest in over 2 months

This is the first time in over two months that the daily number of deaths has dropped below 10, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Delhi has so far recorded a total of 1,47,391 cases, of which 1,32,384 people have recovered (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The national capital recorded 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases, and eight deaths, the lowest in over two months, in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Tuesday.

This is the first time in over two months that the daily number of deaths has dropped below 10, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin.  On August 5, Delhi had recorded 11 Covid-19 deaths, indicating a significant improvement in the situation in the city.

The city has so far recorded a total of 1,47,391 cases, of which 1,32,384 people have recovered, been discharged or have migrated.  There are 10,868 active cases, of which 5,523 are under home isolation.  The death toll due to the disease is 4,139, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

As many as 5,356 RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 14,084 rapid-antigen tests were conducted. A total of 12,23,845 tests have been conducted till date -- 64,412 tests per million population, it said.



In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by less than one per cent everyday.

The recovery rate has increased to more than 90 per cent. 

