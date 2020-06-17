Delhi records 93 deaths in 24 hrs; 344 more added to toll after review

Medical professionals wearing PPE coveralls seen outside the Covid-19 ward at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Capital added 437 deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as per the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin on Tuesday, of these, 93 took place over 24 hours pertaining to the report. Most of the other 344 fatalities that were added to the toll, were deaths that took place over all of June, with a few deaths from earlier.

So far, 1,837 people in Delhi have died of the infection.

The mortality rate in the city rose to 4.1%. In comparison, the national mortality rate stands at 3.3%.

The sudden increase in the number of deaths has had the chief minister’s office raise a query with the Directorate General of Health Services to find out the cause for the same.

A three-member death audit committee reviews the case sheets, investigations, and death summary before declaring a death as Covid-19 death.

A senior official from Delhi’s health department said the increase in the number of deaths was a result of the death review committee’s efforts over the last four days to go through all previous mails and add the deaths.

“Some of the deaths were missed out as a result of clerical and technological errors – such as attachments not opening, some e-mail getting missed among the bulk, or the wifi not working,” said the official.

Delhi also recorded 1,859 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 44,688.

With the number of Covid-19 tests in the Capital increasing to 7,786 on Tuesday, the positivity rate – the number of people who tested positive among those tested – has come down to almost 24%.

The Delhi government has directed its deputy commissioners, directorate of health services, and the chief district medical officers to collect more than 10,000 samples as part of the government’s efforts to ramp up Covid-19 testing in the city. HT had reported this on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government also directed the medical directors of all Covid-19 hospitals to issue a certificate on discharge from the hospitals.

According to order by Vikram Dev Dutt, principal secretary health, the discharge certificate has to say, “This is to certify that I have examined …… He/She has recovered from Covid and does not pose a risk to the community. He/She is asymptomatic at the time of discharge.”

This is on the lines of ‘immunity passports’ for people who have recovered to return to work, which the World Health Organization has previously warned against as there is no evidence to suggest that people who have recovered are protected from a second infection.