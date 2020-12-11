Delhi records its third warmest December day in 14 years

After experiencing colder than usual October and November, Delhi started off with a warmer December this year, with the maximum temperatures hovering between 28 and 29 degrees Celsius for the past two days.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official recording for the national Capital. This was the third highest maximum temperature in December in the past 14 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The record for the warmest December day was set in 2014, when the mercury rose to 30 degrees Celsius. A few years before that, in 2011, December had recorded the maximum temperature at 29.5 degrees Celsius, taking it to the second spot in 14 years.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 28.3 degree Celsius, which is four degrees above the season’s normal. IMD scientists said the absence of cloud cover was causing the day temperatures to spike.

“The absence of cloud cover has led to the temperature rising during the day. From December 14, the temperatures are likely to fall again. This will be after Delhi and NCR towns receive light rain because of the impact of western disturbance on December 11 night and December 12 morning,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.