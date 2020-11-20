Sections
Delhi records coldest November morning since 2006

On November 29, 2006, the minimum temperature had dropped to 7.3 degrees Celsius , said officials

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 14:07 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Toxic foam floats in the Yamuna river in New Delhi. (PTI)

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 7.5 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, five notches below normal for this time of the year. This was the lowest minimum temperature recorded in November since 2006, said officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On November 29, 2006, the minimum temperature had dropped to 7.3 degrees Celsius, said officials.

According to IMD scientists,the minimum temperature does not usually drop below 10 degrees Celsius in November. However, during the last week of November in 2017, the minimum temperature had dipped to 7.6 degrees Celsius.

In November 2019, the lowest temperature was 11.4 degrees Celsius and in November 2018, it was 10.5 degrees Celsius.



“It’s unusual for the minimum temperature to drop to single digits in mid-November. Winter is setting in early this year. The sharp drop in night temperature is mainly because of a combination of cold winds blowing from the snow-clad Western Himalayan region as well as largely clear skies in Delhi. When there is no cloud cover, the heat trapped in the ground dissipates fast, resulting in lower temperatures,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

He added that snowfall in the Himalayas is an annual phenomenon, which impacts the temperature in all of northwest India, but local factors such as the absence of a cloud cover play an important role.

“The minimum temperature is likely to remain around 7-8 degrees Celsius over the next two days,” said Srivastava.

Delhi also saw the coldest October in 58 years with the mean minimum temperature for the month recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius.

