Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi records maximum temperature of 46.4°C on Thursday

Delhi records maximum temperature of 46.4°C on Thursday

“Last night at 11:12 pm, Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 5985 MW, the season’s highest. It crossed the season’s previous high of 5899 MW recorded on June 16, 2020,” said BSES Delhi on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 07:25 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Delhi

According to IMD, the above-normal temperatures in Delhi-NCR region and northwest India will continue till June 20, after which it is likely to dip. (Sanjeev Verma/HT file photo)

A maximum temperature of 46.4°C was recorded in the national capital on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Last night at 11:12 pm, Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 5985 MW, the season’s highest. It crossed the season’s previous high of 5899 MW recorded on June 16, 2020,” said BSES Delhi on Thursday.

According to IMD, the above-normal temperatures in Delhi-NCR region and northwest India will continue till June 20, after which it is likely to dip.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

My family ensured I was never alone during the time I felt suicidal: Shami
Jun 19, 2020 08:32 IST
Oil prices inch up on faith in supply cuts, demand recovery
Jun 19, 2020 08:25 IST
12 more Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal, 435 new cases
Jun 19, 2020 08:25 IST
Royal Enfield’s modified Continental GT 650 is named ‘Kamala’
Jun 19, 2020 08:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.