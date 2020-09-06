Sections
Delhi records over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases; tally over 1.91 lakh

Delhi records over 3,000 new Covid-19 cases; tally over 1.91 lakh

As many as 26,829 rapid antigen tests and 9,217 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 21:39 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Press Trust of India

The total number of cases stand at 1,91,499, of which 1,65,973 patients have either been discharged, recovered or migrated. (PTI Photo)

Delhi recorded 3,256 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 1.91 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4567, authorities said.

Twenty-nine fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

As many as 26,829 rapid antigen tests and 9,217 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of Containment zones stands at 1,076.



The total number of cases stand at 1,91,499, of which 1,65,973 patients have either been discharged, recovered or migrated. The number of active cases stands at 20,909.

