Delhi registers 1,984 Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths in last 24 hrs; tally over 273,000

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, at a government dispensary in New Delhi on September 28, 2020. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, as the infection count mounted to over 273,000 lakh in the city, while the death toll rose to 5,272 with 37 new fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.

The relatively low count of fresh cases came out of the 36,302 tests done the previous day.

The active Covid-19 case count on Monday stood at 27,123, down from 29,228 the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 5,235 on Sunday.

The Monday bulletin said the fresh cases pushed the Covid-19 tally to 273,098 in Delhi.