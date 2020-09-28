Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi registers 1,984 Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths in last 24 hrs; tally over 273,000

Delhi registers 1,984 Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths in last 24 hrs; tally over 273,000

The active Covid-19 case count on Monday stood at 27,123, down from 29,228 the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:30 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, at a government dispensary in New Delhi on September 28, 2020. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Delhi recorded 1,984 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, as the infection count mounted to over 273,000 lakh in the city, while the death toll rose to 5,272 with 37 new fatalities, according to a health department bulletin.

The relatively low count of fresh cases came out of the 36,302 tests done the previous day.

The active Covid-19 case count on Monday stood at 27,123, down from 29,228 the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 5,235 on Sunday.

The Monday bulletin said the fresh cases pushed the Covid-19 tally to 273,098 in Delhi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sep 28, 2020 19:51 IST
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Sep 28, 2020 20:46 IST
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Sep 28, 2020 22:39 IST

latest news

India, Denmark elevate ties to ‘green strategic partnership’
Sep 28, 2020 22:36 IST
Woman dies of ‘shock’ after son gets arrested for liquor smuggling in Ludhiana
Sep 28, 2020 22:29 IST
Spain’s top court rules to remove Catalan chief from office
Sep 28, 2020 22:29 IST
Proud of my son, says father of Pakistani man who stabbed 2 in Paris
Sep 28, 2020 22:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.