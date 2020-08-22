Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Delhi reported 1,250 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 15:36 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab sample from a woman to test for Covid-19 infection in Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

A total of 1,250 new Covid-19 cases and 1,082 recoveries along with 13 fatalities due to Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.

“1,250 new Covid-19 positive cases 1,082 recoveries and 13 deaths have been recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours. There are presently 11,426 active cases in the national capital,” Jain told ANI.

Speaking on the deaths due to Covid-19 in the national capital, he said that the government is trying to reduce the death rate. “The aim was to ensure that there are no deaths due to Covid but we are trying to minimise the death rate. The average ambulance arrival time has also reduced to 18 per cent,” he said further.

With regard to the opening of hotels in the national capital, he said that the hotels would be opened as per the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the centre. The health minister further said that weekly markets would resume function keeping social distancing.



“The hotels in Delhi will open as per SOPs issued by the central government and weekly markets will begin functioning while maintaining social distancing,” Jain added.

Jain further informed that banquet halls have been delinked with hospitals saying that “it is not required anymore” adding that close to 10,000 Covid-19 beds are empty across the national capital.

“Banquet halls have also been delinked with hospitals as we don’t need extra beds now. We have around 10,000 empty Covid-19 beds in hospitals,” he added.

