Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi reports 2,187 new Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths

Delhi reports 2,187 new Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths

With 2,187 Covid-19 new cases and 45 deaths reported in Delhi on Thursday, the total number of positive cases in the national capital reached 1,07,051.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:33 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

According to the official data, the total number of positive cases includes 82,226 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,258 deaths.

At present, there are 21,567 active cases in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government said that 9,719 RT-PCR tests and 12,570 rapid antigen tests conducted today.



“A total of 7,24,148 tests done to date,” the government said.

India has reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new positive cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 7,67,296, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,69,789 are active, 4,76,378 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,129 have died.

