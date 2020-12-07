Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi reports 2,706 new Covid-19 cases, 69 deaths

Delhi reports 2,706 new Covid-19 cases, 69 deaths

According to the health bulletin, 4,622 people recovered today and the total number of recoveries now stands at 5,57,914.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 00:09 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The city conducted 73,536 tests today, taking the total number of tests to 6,740,712. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

As many as 2,706 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in the national capital, taking the tally of total cases to 592,250, as per the health department on Sunday.

According to the health bulletin, 4,622 people recovered today and the total number of recoveries now stands at 557,914.

With 69 new fatalities related to Covid-19, the death toll surged to 9,643.

The active cases stand at 24,693, while the case fatality rate is at 2.03 per cent.

The city conducted 73,536 tests today, taking the total number of tests to 6,740,712.

As India recorded 36,011 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the active coronavirus cases in the country have reached 403,248, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Dec 06, 2020 22:52 IST
India questions Scotland Yard security after protest over farmers’ issue
Dec 06, 2020 23:35 IST
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
Dec 06, 2020 20:36 IST
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
Dec 06, 2020 23:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 07, 2020 00:23 IST
People react to Smriti Irani’s adorable pic with hubby Zubin Irani
Dec 07, 2020 00:07 IST
Mumbai Congress’s ward-level leaders asked to record their choice of city unit chief
Dec 07, 2020 00:07 IST
Sharad Pawar to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday
Dec 07, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.