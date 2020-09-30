Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi reports 3,390 fresh Covid-19 cases, 41 related deaths

Delhi reports 3,390 fresh Covid-19 cases, 41 related deaths

The fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday came out of the 59,807 tests conducted the previous day.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 19:21 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 26,908 from 27,524 from the previous day. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The national capital reported 41 Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the toll to 5,361, while 3,390 fresh cases pushed the tally to over 2.79 lakh, authorities said. The fresh cases reported on Wednesday came out of the 59,807 tests conducted the previous day.

On Tuesday, 48 deaths were reported, the highest single-day fatalities since July 16, when 58 patients had succumbed to the viral disease. On September 26, Delhi had recorded 46 deaths, while the figures for the next two days were 42 and 37 respectively. According to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, 41 new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,361.

The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 26,908 from 27,524 from the previous day.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 5,320 on Tuesday.

The Wednesday bulletin said, the total number of cases has climbed to 2,79,715.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Unlock 5 guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct 15
Sep 30, 2020 20:18 IST
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Sep 30, 2020 18:02 IST
Movie theatres, swimming pools: What’s new in Centre’s guidelines for re-opening
Sep 30, 2020 20:16 IST
LIVE: Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra extended till October 31
Sep 30, 2020 20:05 IST

latest news

Azarenka thrashed by Schmeidlova at French Open
Sep 30, 2020 20:19 IST
Cinema halls allowed to operate at 50% capacity from October 15
Sep 30, 2020 20:16 IST
Gauri Khan shares stunning new pic with empowering message
Sep 30, 2020 20:05 IST
Women’s Challenger series to be held in UAE from Nov 4-9: IPL sources
Sep 30, 2020 20:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.