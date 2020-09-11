Sections
Delhi reports 4,266 new Covid-19 cases, 21 more deaths

There are 26,907 active cases in the national capital while 1,78,154 cases have recovered or have been discharged.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:11 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Meanwhile, India’s tally of active Covid-19 has reached 9,43,480 cases. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Delhi reported 4,266 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking national capital’s tally to over 2.09 lakh.

There are 26,907 active cases in the national capital while 1,78,154 cases have recovered or have been discharged.

“Delhi reports 4,266 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths in last 24 hours; 2754recovered/discharged. Total cases in the national capital rise to 2,09,748 including 4,687 deaths and 1,78,154 recovered/discharged/migrated. Active cases 26,907,” said the Government of Delhi.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of active Covid-19 has reached 9,43,480 cases.



