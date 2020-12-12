Delhi reports 47 Covid-19 deaths, lowest since November 2

Delhi recorded 47 deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, taking the total toll of the infection close to 10,000.

So far, 9,981 people have died of the infection in the city since the first case was reported on March 2.

The death toll reported in Saturday’s government health bulletin is the lowest since November 2, when 42 deaths were reported. Delhi saw its third and worst surge in the number of cases and deaths in November.

“Number of deaths in Delhi are on a decline. Lowest 47 deaths since 2nd Nov. I Request you all to observe all precautions for this trend to decline further,” tweeted Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

According to the bulletin, of the 73,413 tests conducted, 32,578 (44.3%) were done using the RT-PCR method — the gold standard for coronavirus diagnosis. Experts have warned that if the RT-PCR tests slacken, it could catch the Capital off guard if the outbreak begins resurging.

A total of 1,935 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 605,470. Jain said the average number of cases reported daily is also declining.

“7 days average per day cases now are 2275 one month ago this was 7196. Cases are continually on a decline for a month in Delhi,” the minister said in another tweet.

Even though the number of deaths is on a decline, with fewer cases being reported, the seven-day case fatality ratio (CFR)—the proportion of deaths among those who test positive—has been on the rise. The seven-day CFR on Saturday was 2.51% as compared to 1.55% on November 18 when the highest number of deaths so far—131—was recorded in a day.

The dip in the number of cases has also led to a decline in the number of hospitalisations. As on Friday, 24% of the total beds earmarked for the treatment of Covid-19 are occupied and 44.3% of the intensive care unit beds, according to the government’s Delhi Corona app.

“Bed occupancy for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals is continuously reducing. Today 4,532 beds are occupied as compared to 8,466 beds occupied on November 11 (which means over 75% of beds reserved for treatment of Covid-19 are vacant). During the same period, the number of vacant ICU beds has increased to 2,815 from 518,” said Jain in a press briefing.