Delhi riots: Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain moves Delhi high court against 3-day ED custody

ED is probing Hussain for his alleged role in laundering money that was used during the Delhi riots.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:55 IST

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain cited that his remand was given to ED on August 28 for six days and he was required to be produced before the court on September 3. (PTI)

Tahir Hussain, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor who was arrested for his alleged role in the communal riots in the national capital in February this year, moved the Delhi high court (HC) on Wednesday, challenging a trial court’s order that had sent him to a three-day custodial interrogation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED is probing Hussain for his alleged role in laundering money that was used during the Delhi riots.

Hussain has denied the charge and called it a political conspiracy.

He challenged the ED’s remand through his advocate Uditi Bali. He cited that his remand was given to ED on August 28 for six days and he was required to be produced before the court on September 3. The plea cited that he was produced before the court on September 5 and again two days later when he was sent to judicial remand for another three days.



Justice Yogesh Khanna will hear the case on Thursday.

On Monday, additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat had extended Hussain’s custody by three days and allowed ED’s application of nine days for his custodial interrogation.

The agency had earlier got Hussain’s custody for nine days.

ED had sought Hussain’s custodial interrogation for another nine days because he had to be confronted with “a substantial number of persons” and voluminous documents related to the case.

ED had raided Hussain’s premises in June.

The agency is probing two separate cases regarding mobilising funds related to the Delhi riots. One case is linked to Hussain and the other is against Kerala’s Popular Front of India (PFI), known for its controversial and fundamentalist linkages.

Delhi Police and ED have accused Hussain of laundering around Rs 1.10 crore via shell companies to fuel protests against the Citizen (Amendment) Act, (CAA), 2019 and also engineering the Delhi riots.

Police have claimed that Hussain was also involved in mobilising funds to buy ammunition and rope in more rioters in the communal conflagration that had claimed over 50 lives.

Police have also claimed to have seized petrol bombs and stones from the terrace of his house.

Hussain has denied police’s allegations.

He has pleaded innocence and has maintained that he has been framed for his links with the ruling AAP.

