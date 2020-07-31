Sections
Home / Delhi News / Delhi riots: HC dismisses ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan’s plea in UAPA case

Delhi riots: HC dismisses ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan’s plea in UAPA case

The Delhi high court Friday dismissed a plea by former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:21 IST

By Richa Banka,

The Delhi high court Friday dismissed a plea by former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots, challenging a lower court order extending the time for completing the investigation by 60 more days.

Jahan was arrested on February 26 and is currently lodged in the Tihar jail.

Justice Suresh Kait, while rejecting Jahan’s plea filed through advocates Lalit Valecha, said the trial court has passed the order for extension of time for probe after going through the facts and circumstances and the provisions of the UAPA.

“Therefore, I am of the view that there is no illegality or perversity in the said order... Accordingly, finding no merit in the present petition, the same is dismissed with no order as to costs,” Kait said.



The court said the trial court had formed an opinion after studying the case diary, hearing of submissions and satisfying the requirement of law.

“The court, therefore, has considered all relevant circumstances for passing the order granting the extension of period of investigation,” the judge said in a 19-page judgment.

Delhi Police, through counsels Amit Mahajan and Rahul Mehra, had also opposed the plea saying that the high court should not intervene in the matter as far as the order of the additional sessions judge, extending the time to probe the case, is concerned as there was no infirmity in it..

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Steepest hike of 218 cases takes Ludhiana tally to 3,246
Jul 31, 2020 23:11 IST
AG report slams Zirakpur MC for failing to spend over 50% funds
Jul 31, 2020 23:11 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP ministers pledge 30% of salary for Covid control in Madhya Pradesh
Jul 31, 2020 23:00 IST
Two-day workshop on staying health amid Covid pandemic commences at Ludhiana agri varsity
Jul 31, 2020 22:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.