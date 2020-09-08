Delhi riots: HC dismisses plea that questioned extension of probe period

The Delhi high court on Tuesday dismissed the plea filed by Khalid Saifi, an accused in the north-east Delhi riots case, challenging a trial court order that granted more time to the investigating agency to conclude its probe in the case.

A single judge bench of justice Vibhu Bakhru, while rejecting the plea said the trial court order cannot be faulted on the grounds that the petitioner was not afforded adequate opportunity to be heard.

“The requirement of providing the petitioner a notice as well as an opportunity to be heard in opposition to the application for extension of time for completion of the investigation were complied with by the court. A report indicating the progress of investigation, including specific reasons for detaining the accused beyond the specified period, was furnished. The trial court had perused the same as well as examined the case diaries and had recorded its satisfaction in this regard,” the bench said.

Saifi, in his plea, sought directions from the high court to set aside the trial court order, dated August 13, extending the time for completing the investigation till September 17. The plea has also sought to issue consequential directions that he be released on bail in terms of Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Saifi, a member of United Against Hate group, was arrested on March 21 for allegedly being a part of those who conspired to start the north-east Delhi riots in February. Police booked him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

On August 13, the trial court allowed the application of the investigating agency seeking an extension of the time period to conclude the investigation under Section 43D(2)(b) of the UAPA, and extended the time period by 30 days, till September 17.

Besides Saifi, other accused persons in the case are Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, Gufisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and Shafa ur-Rehman. The accused persons have denied their involvement in the riots and have accused the Delhi Police of launching a witch hunt against anti-government voices. The arrested persons were prominent faces who took part in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.