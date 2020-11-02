Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to school owner

Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to school owner

Farooq, owner of the Rajdhani School in Shiv Vihar locality was among the 18 arrested, for alleged involvement in burning and damaging property of the adjacent DRP Convent School.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 15:47 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The high court allowed the plea of Delhi Police challenging the trial court’s June 20 order granting bail to Faisal Farooq. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Monday set aside the trial court order granting bail to a private school owner in a case related to communal violence in north-east Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said the trial court has granted bail to accused Faisal Farooq at a pre-mature stage while ignoring the relevant material on record.

The high court allowed the plea of Delhi Police challenging the trial court’s June 20 order granting bail to Faisal Farooq.

Also Read: North-east Delhi violence reminiscent of carnage during days of partition, court observes

The accused was not released from jail as there was a stay on the bail order.

Farooq, owner of the Rajdhani School in Shiv Vihar locality was among the 18 arrested, for alleged involvement in burning and damaging property of the adjacent DRP Convent School.

The police had challenged the trial court bail order saying the decision was ex-facie unwarranted.

Delhi Police had on June 3 filed a charge sheet before the court against Farooq and 17 others in the incident in which the building of a private school was burnt down in north-east Delhi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
SC stays EC’s order revoking Kamal Nath’s star campaigner status
Nov 02, 2020 14:50 IST
Over 200 terrorists killed by forces in Jammu-Kashmir since Jan this year
Nov 02, 2020 15:49 IST
HAM demands probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, politics says Chirag Paswan
Nov 02, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

Andhra Pradesh: 5 killed after cars hit truck carrying diesel near Kadapa airport
Nov 02, 2020 15:51 IST
Sensex ends 143.51 points higher at 39,757.58
Nov 02, 2020 15:51 IST
COVID-19: School principals not in favour of postponing board exams
Nov 02, 2020 15:48 IST
Delhi riots: HC sets aside trial court’s order granting bail to school owner
Nov 02, 2020 15:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.