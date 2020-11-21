Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi riots: Student-activist Gulfisha Fatima granted bail

Delhi riots: Student-activist Gulfisha Fatima granted bail

It was alleged that Fatima along with other activists Umar Khalid, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and others plotted to create unrest in Jafrabad under the guise of peaceful protests.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 21:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Student-activist Gulfisha Fatima has been granted bail but remains lodged in Tihar jail. (ladeedafarzana/Twitter)

Student-activist Gulfisha Fatima was granted bail on Saturday in connection with a case related to the communal violence that occurred in February 2020 in Northeast Delhi.

According to news agency PTI, additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat granted relief to Fatima after she furnished a bail bond of Rs 30,000 with surety of similar amount in a case related to rioting in Delhi’s Jafrabad area where one person died due to the violence.

It was alleged that Fatima along with other activists Umar Khalid, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and others plotted to create unrest in Jafrabad under the guise of peaceful protests. Fatima has been kept in custody since June 3 and was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a separate case where it was alleged that the riots were premeditated. She remains lodged in Tihar Jail.

Her advocate Mehmood Pracha told the court that Fatima was “falsely and maliciously implicated” in the case and there is no substantial evidence to prove her involvement. Rajeev Krishan Sharma, who appeared for the police, said that Fatima along with other activists were engaged in instigating locals against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizen (NRC) exercise.



The court granted her bail on grounds of parity as co-accused Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal - both JNU students - and Pinjra Tod members, were granted relief in this case.

The court said in its order, “Considering the period of the custody of the applicant/accused in the present case, the ground of parity as regards co-accused Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal and in the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case, the present bail application of applicant/accused is allowed.”

Communal clashes broke out in Delhi on February 24 in Northeast Delhi where CAA and anti-CAA supporters clashed. More than 200 people were injured in the riots and 53 people had died.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Nov 21, 2020 21:14 IST
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Nov 21, 2020 21:27 IST

latest news

Three tests for elite athletes as Capital gears up for Half Marathon
Nov 21, 2020 21:38 IST
JKBOSE class 10th Kashmir division result 2020 declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s how to check
Nov 21, 2020 21:36 IST
FATF urges G20 to set example, act now on money laundering
Nov 21, 2020 21:35 IST
Competition laws, IPR encourage innovation: ex-RBI Governor Subbarao
Nov 21, 2020 21:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.