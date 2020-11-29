Sections
Delhi’s air continues to remain in poor category

Scientists at IMD have forecast air quality to remain in the “poor” zone till November 30, after which it is expected to deteriorate.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 09:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Commuters on NH-24 during sunset on November 26. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’ s air quality deteriorated marginally on Sunday morning, though it remained in the poor category. The air quality index (AQI) was 248 at 8 am. On Saturday, the average AQI was 231.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecast air quality to remain in the “poor” zone till November 30, after which it is expected to deteriorate.

“The air quality has been in check over the past few days because of good winds. However the wind speed is likely to deteriorate gradually from Sunday,” said a senior IMD scientist.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Besides, the scientist added that the temperature in Delhi and the National Capital Region is also likely to drop in the coming days because of the continuing snowfall in the regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and parts of Uttrakhand.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 10.1 degrees C while the maximum settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

