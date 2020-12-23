Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘severe’

Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘severe’

Even though the city’s air quality had been showing a downward trend for the last few days, this was a major deterioration from Monday’s 332, in the "very poor" category

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 08:18 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Before this, Delhi"s air quality had reached the "severe" zone on December 5, when the overall AQI reading of the city was recorded 404. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the "severe" category on Wednesday morning, with the average hourly air quality index (AQI) reading reaching 435 at 7am.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that the overall AQI reading of Delhi on Tuesday was 418, in the "severe" zone. Even though the city’s air quality had been showing a downward trend for the last few days, this was a major deterioration from Monday’s 332, in the "very poor" category.

Before this, Delhi"s air quality had reached the "severe" zone on December 5, when the overall AQI reading of the city was recorded 404.

Also Read: Air Quality Commission directs switching over of all industries in Delhi to PNG

The pollution levels showed a steady increase from Tuesday morning, when the average hourly AQI reading deteriorated from 352 at 7am to 377 at 12pm, before rising above the 400-mark.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists warned that the forecast does not show any significant improvement in wind speed till December 26, which means that the pollution levels are also expected to be on a rise. The temperature is also forecasted to dip and reach around 4 degrees Celsius in the next two days, IMD said.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official recording for the city, was 5.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. The maximum temperature was 23.9 degrees Celsius.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese envoy meets President as Nepal’s communist party is headed for a split
by Shishir Gupta
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In Bengal, if you are with BJP, you lose: Saugata Roy
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
by Anonna Dutt

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Lessons Indian manufacturing can take from Wistron violence and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Two die, a dozen fall sick after ammonia gas leak in IFFCO-Phulpur plant in UP
US Covid-19 cases surge as hospitals overwhelmed before holidays
by Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Amid pandemic, digital gifts for festive season are the way out
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.