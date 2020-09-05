Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality drops to ‘moderate’ category on Saturday

Delhi’s air quality drops to ‘moderate’ category on Saturday

The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 101. The last time Delhi recorded its AQI (124) in the moderate category was on July 15.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:47 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Delhi

A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) official said the air quality deteriorated slightly due to lack of rains and favourable wind speed. However, rains on Saturday evening will lead to some improvement. (PTI file photo)

After oscillating between the “good” and “satisfactory” categories for one-and-half-month, the national capital’s air quality dropped to the “moderate” category on Saturday.

Experts attributed it to lack of favourable wind speed and rains over the last few days.

The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 101. The last time Delhi recorded its AQI (124) in the moderate category was on July 15.

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered safe, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor. At 301-400, it is considered very poor and 401-500 falls in the severe category. The above 500 is severe as well as the emergency category.



A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) official said the air quality deteriorated slightly due to lack of rains and favourable wind speed. However, rains on Saturday evening will lead to some improvement.

On August 31, it recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 41, which was the lowest since the CPCB started maintaining air quality records in 2015.

It was the fifth “good” day in terms of air quality this year.

AQI values were 45, 50, 50 and 45 on March 28, August 13, August 20 and August 24, respectively.

The AQI value remained between 50 and 70 on most days in August.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sep 05, 2020 21:11 IST
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
Sep 05, 2020 22:14 IST
FIR registered against 12 in drug probe, Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea on Monday
Sep 05, 2020 22:49 IST

latest news

SAD leader’s son arranges pool party, 54 arrested
Sep 05, 2020 22:56 IST
Missing saroops: Akal Takht inquiry says SGPC didn’t give record on 2016 fire
Sep 05, 2020 22:55 IST
AQI improves in 2020 but PM10 and PM2.5 high on several occasions
Sep 05, 2020 22:54 IST
BJP accuses Ludhiana MC of harassing shopkeepers with incorrect notices
Sep 05, 2020 22:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.