Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality improves, to become better over the weekend: IMD

Delhi’s air quality improves, to become better over the weekend: IMD

There is a possibility of light rain in some parts of Delhi on January 9, after which the wind speeds is likely to reach around 25kmph

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:13 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A morning walker near India Gate on a winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Friday morning, will with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am reaching 223, in the “poor” zone.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an AQI of 255 in Delhi, in the ”poor” zone on Thursday. On Wednesday, the AQI was 226, also in the “poor” zone. On a scale of 0 to 500, a reading between 200 and 300 is considered poor.

Scientists said from Saturday, the wind speed is likely to pick up significantly, which will improve the air quality.

Also Read: Light rain likely in some areas, temp may fall, IMD says

“There is a possibility of light rain in some parts of Delhi on January 9, after which the wind speeds is likely to reach around 25kmph. The AQI will improve over the weekend,” said VK Soni, head of India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s environment monitoring and research centre.

Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), also said the ventilation condition is expected to improve marginally in the next two days.

“The AQI is likely to marginally improve and be in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ range on January 9 and January 10. No sudden deterioration of AQI is expected in the next few days,” the Safar forecast read.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after US Capitol chaos
by Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
3rd Test live: Bumrah knocks over Paine after lunch, Smith nears ton
by hindustantimes.com
‘Will ensure smooth transition of power’: Trump concedes defeat, condemns violence
by Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar

latest news

Snowfall warning for hills; light rain likely in northwestern plains today
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Kirti Kulhari is all about that fierce vibe in sequined jacket and pants
by Nishtha Grover
Delhi’s air quality improves, to become better over the weekend: IMD
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after US Capitol chaos
by Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.